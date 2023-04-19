ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WNCT) — A man from Halifax County is facing charges in 52 breaking and entering cases in 20 counties across North Carolina since 2020, including many in Eastern North Carolina.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports Dalian Keith Green of Weldon is in the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after his arrest there on April 14. While not every county in the cases has brought up charges, Green was being held under a $700,000 secured bond. More charges and bonds are expected to come.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division has charged Green with one count of Felony Breaking and Entering and one count of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

On February 4, 2022, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General on NC 43 North between Pinetops and Rocky Mount in reference to an alarm activation. Officials said it was determined the businesses were broken into and cigarettes were stolen. Video surveillance was obtained that showed the suspect using “a very unusual method of operation to make entry into the business,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The post also states, “Over the past year and two months Lieutenant Mike Sawyer, Criminal Special Investigator, & K-9 Bureau, Craven County Sheriff’s Office started collecting data and reaching out to Law Enforcement Agencies across the State of NC who had similar break-ins with the same unusual method of operation to make entry into the businesses. It was determined throughout multiple counties in NC the same suspect had committed break-ins with larceny of cigarettes in each case.

“Most counties involved started communicating with Lieutenant Sawyer and comparing evidence and video footage of the suspect. A timeline was established and a suspect vehicle was determined to be a white in color Cadillac. After reviewing the video evidence, it was determined that all counties were dealing with the same suspect in reference to the break-ins and larceny of cigarettes.”