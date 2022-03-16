SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices are rising and there seems to be no low for thieves.

Surf City Police Department says from siphoning to drilling, thieves will stop at nothing to steal it. They also add on ways we can help stop this crime.

“If you see this, report it because we don’t know what’s going on, it’s probably going to go on longer,” said Lt. Chris Houser with the Surf City Police Department. “More than we want it to. So communicate and report anything that you see.”

Police are offering several tips to avoid falling victim. They include installing a locking gas cap, parking in a well-lit area and to avoid parking in the same spot for long periods of time.