EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement wants to warn residents about a new scam impacting residents across the state.

People have been receiving texts saying they will get $10 off a law enforcement T-shirt using a link attached. These texts have been claimed to be from Cape Carteret, Morehead City, Newport and Emerald Isle, just to name a few. Emerald Isle Police Chief Michael Panzerella said they are looking into the scam, but remind residents not to fall for it.

“These texts come with a link and we’re just asking folks to please not click on the link. It’s always a good idea that if you receive a text with a link in it, do not click on it if you know you have a justified reason not to receive that text,” said Panzerella.

He also encourages people to report suspicious calls, texts and emails to local law enforcement if they think it might be a scam.