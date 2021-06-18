Lee County deputies serving warrant stumble on grow operation, nearly $350,000 worth of marijuana

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County man was arrested after deputies serving a warrant uncovered a “large-scale grow operation” with almost $350,000 worth of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

On June 6, deputies were serving a warrant at a residence along the 3700 block of Lower Moncure Road. The warrant was for Shaun Lowery, who was accused of cyberstalking, a Lee County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Deputies couldn’t find Lowery, but did notice an “overwhelmingly strong odor of marijuana” that was apparent even from the driveway.

Agents searching the property were able to find about 145 pounds of marijuana. It was processed and packaged in several forms.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

Inside the house, deputies recovered more marijuana that was vacuum-sealed in about 1-pound bags, the news release said.

There were also edibles packaged for sale, and liquid THS packaged into vape cartridges, the release said.

The estimated street value of all the marijuana was $349,728, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Lowery turned himself in the following morning. He was charged in connection with the drugs, as well as the cyberstalking warrant. He was given a $100,000 bond.