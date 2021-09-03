Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of New Bern man on drug, other charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation conducted by the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a New Bern man on drug and other charges.

The investigation, based on tips from the community about drug activity in the Windy Trail area of New Bern, led to the arrest on Friday of Brian Javon Webb, 32. He was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Heroin.

Officers also executed a search warrant at Webb’s home in the 100 block of Windy Trail in New Bern. They found evidence that led to Webb being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possess a Firearm with a Destroyed Serial Number, Possession Heroin and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Webb was being held under a $1 million bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.