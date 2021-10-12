Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of three on drug charges in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A months-long investigation into the sale and distribution of drugs in Craven County led to the arrest of three people on Monday, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

Elvin Ray Ballard, 52, of Branch Canal Road in New Bern, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony conspiracy to sell cocaine, and resisting a public officer.

Ballard has prior felony convictions for second-degree murder, felony selling schedule II-controlled substance, robbery, and felony breaking & entering. Ballard’s bond is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under an $8 million secured bond.

Ashley Rossi, 30, of Spring Garden Road in New Bern, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Haley Rossi Berry, 32, of North Cherie Court in New Ber,n is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Haley Rossi Berry (Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Ashley Rossi (Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Elvin Ray Ballard (Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau (Craven County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Craven County Deputies were assisted by the New Bern Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations in executing multiple search warrants on homes on Chevy Lane and Briarwood Lane and a rental storage unit on Trent Road in New Bern. During the searches, deputies found over 2,000 grams of cocaine, which is approximately 8,000 dosage units with a street value of over $300,000.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau assisted with these search warrants.