SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C (WNCT) – A Lenoir County man has been arrested for multiple drug-related charges while on prohibition.

During the investigation, detectives made controlled purchases and executed a search warrant for Octavious Willis’ home at 6076 Davis Hardy Road in Seven Springs last Friday.

At his residence deputies found approximately five ounces of crystal methamphetamine and a Ruger .9mm handgun. During this investigation, detectives seized a total of 11 ounces of crystal methamphetamine from Wills.

As a result of this investigation, Willis was charged with multiple state drug charges including: three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Dwelling for keep and Sale of Controlled Substances and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies said Willis was currently on probation for a previous felony conviction, therefore additional probation violation charges were issued. Willis is on a $500,000 secured bond. He was placed in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility and will get an additional $60,000 secured bond for the probation violation