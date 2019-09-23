Lenoir County deputies charge man with child sex crimes

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – A man has been arrested in Lenoir County and charged for alleged sex crimes with a child under age 13.
According to Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie T. Ingram, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies arrested Jeremy Lee Hoffman, age 33, on felony charges of indecent liberties of a child under 13, statutory rape of a child under 13, and incest.
Hoffman is currently being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center.
