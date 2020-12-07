Suspect charged with murder in Lenoir County shooting; bail bondsman hit by vehicle in separate incident

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon. An arrest in the investigation was made Monday night.

Bryan Hanks, Lenoir County spokesman, said one person was killed in a shooting on Beachnut Drive near Kinston. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. to a call of a shooting.

Deputies arrested the person who made the call, Clayton Fernando Clark Jr., 42, and charged him with an open count of murder. Clark was being held Monday night at the W.E. “Billy” Smith Detention Center in Kinston under no bond.

Officials also said they were investigating an incident around 2:30 p.m. on Monday where a bail bondsman was struck by a vehicle by the person who was being served. The incident happened on Lake Pines Drive in La Grange.

The bondsman was injured and opened fire on the driver of the vehicle that struck him. The suspect and the bail bondsman were taken to a local hospital.

No further information on both incidents was being released Monday night as officials continued to investigate.