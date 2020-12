LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in regards to the robbery of a business on Sunday.

Deputies said the Dollar General Store in La Grange was robbed. They said the man pictured was seen at the store on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. and may have information that can assist in the investigation.

If you know this person or his identity, please notify the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6100.