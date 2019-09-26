Lenoir County investigators looking for escaped inmate

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – Authorities in Lenoir County are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who escaped on Wednesday night from a Kinston hospital.

Investigators said Michael Laphonte Jones, an inmate at the Lenoir County Detention Center, escaped from custody at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday while he was receiving medical treatment at UNC Lenoir Hospital in Kinston.

The Lenoir County Sheriffs Office and Kinston Police Department conducted an extensive search for Jones, using numerous K-9s and search equipment to attempt to find Jones.



That search was unsuccessful, but detectives are continuing the investigation to locate Jones.

Deputies said Jones was being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center on pre-trial holding for felony drug charges, and felony possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges for escaping from custody have now been taken out against Jones.

Investigators described Jones as a 20-year-old, black male, 6’3” tall, weighing 150 pounds. Jones was wearing an orange shirt and pants when he escaped.



The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Jones.



If you know Jones’ location, call 911 to report it, or call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118, or call Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.