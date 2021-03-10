Lenoir County man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County man is facing numerous felony traffic and drug charges after leading Craven County deputies on a three-county vehicle chase.

At approximately 11 p.m. a deputy observed a vehicle being operated on Glenburnie Road with an expired license plate and no insurance. When the Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop the vehicle failed to pull over and exited onto US Hwy 70 west.

The driver was observed throwing objects from his vehicle at that time. Deputies recovered approximately 80 individual packets containing crack and powder cocaine. The vehicle continued west on US 70 at speeds in excess of 100 mph pursued by Craven County Deputies. The pursuit continued through Craven and Jones counties into Lenoir county where troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks partially disabling the vehicle.

The pursuit continued into Kinston where the vehicle wrecked on MLK Blvd. The driver attempted to flee on foot and was taken into custody by Craven County Deputies. No injuries resulted from the pursuit.

Walter Frank Ingram Jr. is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and numerous traffic charges

He is being held in the Craven County Detention Center under a $80,000 bond.