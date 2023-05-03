GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force teamed up with the narcotics unit of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and arrested a man on drug charges.

Khalice Dove from Deep Run was arrested in Pitt County on Monday. His home was searched by the police on April 11 during a drug investigation. During the search, police found more than 400 grams each of cocaine and methamphetamine and more than 1,700 grams of a Schedule VI- controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Dove was charged the following and placed under a secured bond: