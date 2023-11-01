KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

Christopher Cullen Dawson, of Dylan Drive, Kinston, was charged Wednesday with more than a dozen crimes after a search of his residence by officers with the drug and SCARR units. The search warrant was executed after a drug investigation.

Detectives found guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of methamphetamine in Lenoir County. Dawson was placed in the Lenoir County Jail on a secured bond for multiple charges, which include:

· Three charges of selling methamphetamine

· Four charges of possession with the intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine

· Four charges of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of illegal drugs

· Possession of a firearm by a felon

· Felony possession of methamphetamine

· Simple possession of Schedule VI

· Possession of drug paraphernalia