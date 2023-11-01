KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on multiple drug charges.
Christopher Cullen Dawson, of Dylan Drive, Kinston, was charged Wednesday with more than a dozen crimes after a search of his residence by officers with the drug and SCARR units. The search warrant was executed after a drug investigation.
Detectives found guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of methamphetamine in Lenoir County. Dawson was placed in the Lenoir County Jail on a secured bond for multiple charges, which include:
· Three charges of selling methamphetamine
· Four charges of possession with the intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine
· Four charges of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of illegal drugs
· Possession of a firearm by a felon
· Felony possession of methamphetamine
· Simple possession of Schedule VI
· Possession of drug paraphernalia