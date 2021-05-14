Lenoir County man arrested for sex crimes

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County man was arrested for sex crimes involving a juvenile.
On January 14, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of sexual crimes against a juvenile.
Detectives said since this sexual assault case involves a juvenile, details of the investigation will not be released.
LCSO detectives conducted the investigation and obtained evidence to prove the allegations.
On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, warrants were served on Jamaal Mills for first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a child by an adult, sex act by the custodian, and Indecent liberties with a child.
Mills was given a $400,000 bond and is confined in the Lenoir County Jail.
