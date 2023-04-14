KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County man has been charged after North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement’s investigation into an underage vehicle crash that happened April 2.

According to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety press release, state troopers responded in the “early morning hours” that Sunday to a Lenoir County vehicle crash involving an “underage” driver. The driver sustained minor injuries. Alcohol was believed to be a factor at the time of the crash, according to the release. The Highway Patrol contacted ALE, who began an investigation into the crash.

ALE agents determined the underage driver was provided alcohol from a private residence by another individual.

Caleb Sinner, 19, of Lenoir County, was charged with giving alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21.