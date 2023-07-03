KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested after a preschool child died under his watch and two others were taken to the hospital.

Chason Walker, 28, of the Garland Avenue residence in Kinston, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony negligent child abuse and/or neglect. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. He also had an outstanding warrant for felony larceny.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, Lenoir County EMS personnel responded to a medical call at a home n the 700 block of Garland Avenue in Kinston. Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office officials also responded to the call, according to Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks.

Officials said despite lifesaving efforts, a preschool-aged child died at the scene. Two other preschool-aged children were transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care for evaluation and treatment.

Investigators from the Lenoir County Department of Social Services responded and began an investigation. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating. The body of the child who died will be examined by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.