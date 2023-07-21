BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County man has been arrested and is facing charges in Carteret County of rape and indecent liberties with a child.

On Friday, Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Denis Gray, 42, of Deep Run. Warrants were taken out for him by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Carteret County detectives have been investigating Gray since the incident was first reported in late 2021 for crimes that occurred in 2016.

Officials said warrants were issued in 2022 but Gray managed to stay under the radar bouncing between Craven, Lenoir, and Wayne counties.

Gray was transferred from the Lenoir County Jail back to Carteret County. He has been charged with First Degree Rape of a Child and four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child. Gray is now being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $450,000 bond.