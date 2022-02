KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Kinston man has been arrested for larceny of a gun.

On Feb. 3, detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Durwood. Detectives located a gun on him and charged him with felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a Firearm by Felon and obtaining property by false pretense.

Tyndall was placed in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.