KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County man has been arrested and is facing several drug-related charges.

Jason Patrick Hill of Jessie T. Bryan Road in the Kinston area was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking, opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and placed in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility.

On Aug. 13, members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Units executed a search warrant at Hill’s home. Officials said this search warrant was part of an ongoing drug and criminal violation case. They were assisted in the investigation by members of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Detectives found approximately 500 grams of black-tar heroin, 65 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 35 grams of fentanyl and 10 guns. Evidence was also seized that indicated controlled substances were being distributed from the home.

“Our narcotics detectives have been focused on arresting drug dealers in this area after complaints from our residents,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “Coincidentally, our criminal detectives were also working a case regarding damage to property and firearms. Both of these cases involved this suspect that was arrested.

“This was great teamwork from our whole agency to get this suspected drug dealer in the system to face the court for his crimes.”