LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The mother of a six-day-old child who died in early 2022 has been arrested and charged with murder.

Ta’Meishia Monique Williams, 26, was arrested and charged on Monday. She is in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

On Jan. 23, 2022, deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Firetower Road in La Grange after a call of an unresponsive child. The baby was later pronounced dead at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

An autopsy was performed by the medical examiner’s office. It was determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma.