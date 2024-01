PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a 3-year-old was shot.

Bryan Hanks, Public Information Officer for Lenoir County, Bryan Hanks, said in a media release the shooting appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted injury. The shooting happened in Pink Hill, officials said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released by the sheriff’s office when it becomes available.