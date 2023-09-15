KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said broke into a school earlier this week.

Investigators said the break-in happened at Woodington Middle School during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Video released that can be seen below shows at least one person roaming a hallway.

The suspects damaged multiple windows and stole items from the school. The LCSO is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person depicted in the video and in the photo.

Anyone with information can contact Lenoir County CrimeStoppers at 252-523-4444, Sgt. J. Garner at 252-229-2925 or the Investigations Division at 252-559-6114.