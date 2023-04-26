LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 22-year-old cold case of a missing girl has been reopened by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Timeka Pridgen, of La Grange, was 16 years old when she went missing from her home on South Street. No arrests were ever made.

Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers decided to reopen the case and actively investigate Pridgen’s disappearance. Officials are hopeful to find a potential witness with fresh eyes on the case.

“At that time, to my knowledge, nothing like that had ever happened in La Grange. I guess we’re all that remember, holding out hope that she is somewhere living a different life, but I can’t imagine why they would want to look into it again?” said La Grange Mayor Bobby Wooten. “We can’t even imagine what it’s like for your child to go missing for 20 years.”

A $5,000 reward has been offered since 2001 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.