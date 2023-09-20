LA GRANGE, N.C. — Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in La Grange.

The body of Anthony Harris, 51, was discovered at his home on ND’s Lane in La Grange on Wednesday. While the cause of death has not been determined, the sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide.

This active investigation is in the preliminary stages and no further information is available right now. The LCSO will provide updates when additional information becomes available.