LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened at South Lenoir High School involving a now-former school employee and a student.

A resource officer supervisor with the sheriff’s office was notified about alleged inappropriate contact between a South Lenoir High School student and a school employee on May 25, the sheriff’s office reports. The N.C. State Crime Lab assisted with the case by processing digital evidence.

The suspect, who was not named, is no longer employed by the school system. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was released by the sheriff’s office.