KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The standoff that happened Friday morning just outside Deep Run was connected to two suspects wanted in separate homicide and shooting investigations.

Officers with the Kinston Police Department, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, and NC State Bureau of Investigation were involved in the standoff, which took place at a home on Lidell Road in the Deep Run area. Officials said earlier it was an incident where at least one person was barricaded inside a home. Roads around the home were blocked until the standoff ended just before noon with the suspects inside taken into custody.

A media release from Kinston police Friday evening said one suspect, a teen, was wanted in the murder of Franklin Antonio Bowden II. Two other suspects on Thursday were arrested in that case.

The teen, who was not identified because he is under age 18, was taken to the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Trevon Christopher Jones Jr.,18, was also arrested after the standoff. Police said he was connected to an attempted murder of a paramedic on May 28 at Jack Rountree Apartments in Kinston. Jones was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and put under a secured bond.

On Thursday, police arrested Jacob William Fleming, 27, in the shooting of the paramedic. She was struck in the chest and arm and taken to ECU Health Medical Center, where she was released a day later.

Both cases are still under investigation.