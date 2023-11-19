KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County task force, including four different law enforcement units, conducted search warrants and proactive patrols that resulted in six felony arrests.

The task force includes the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the LCSO Street Crimes and Rapid Response (SCARR) team, the N.C. Department of Public Safety Alcohol Law Enforcement team and the Kinston Police Department Violent Crimes Action Team (VCAT).

On Thursday, the task force was in areas where county residents have called to report drug and gang activity. The six individual arrests came as a result of six arrest warrants and three search warrants.

The search warrants resulted in these arrests.

SHAKEEE SANDERS, 23, of Shep Road, Grifton, was arrested for:

· Trafficking MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine)

· Maintaining a dwelling

· Possession of marijuana

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sanders was an absconder from probation and had existing warrants for arrest prior to the above charges.

CRISTIAN GOLDMAN, 32, of Grifton-Hugo Road, Grifton, was arrested for:

· Possession with the intent to sell or manufacture Schedule VI

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

Goldman was on parole at the time of his arrest for a firearm-related conviction.

KIMBERLY HUGGINS, 23, of Grifton-Hugo Road, Grifton, was arrested for:

· Possession with the intent to sell or manufacture Schedule VI

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

The proactive patrols led to these arrests:

MICHAEL HAYNIE, 34, of La Grange, was arrested after a traffic stop, where detectives seized marijuana and MDMA. His charges included:

· Possession with the intent to sell or manufacture Schedule VI

· Felony possession of Schedule I

· Misdemeanor possession of Schedule II

DANIEL CONNOLLY, 38, of La Grange was arrested after a traffic stop, where detectives seized marijuana and U.S. currency consistent with the distribution of narcotics. His charges included:

· Possession with the intent to sell or manufacture Schedule VI

· Felony possession of marijuana

JORDAN CHERRY, 21, of Greenville, was arrested after a traffic stop, where detectives seized marijuana individually packaged for sales.

All the individuals arrested received secured bonds for their charges.