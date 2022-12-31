KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday.

Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with:

Felony fleeing to elude

Reckless driving

Speeding 68 in a 45

Failure to heed light/siren

Driving while impaired

She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office for the following:

Felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Possession of a controlled substance on jail premises

She received an $8,000 secured bond for those charges.

Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office assisted the troopers in a chase that began around 4 p.m. on US Hwy. 258 North in Lenoir County. It continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway (NC Hwy. 148). Stop sticks were deployed by deputies, which caused Tucker’s vehicle to lose air in the front tires.

Tucker’s vehicle eventually slowed to 10 mph, and she was boxed in. During the process, deputies said Tucker’s vehicle collided with a deputy’s patrol car, causing minor damage. She was taken into custody after the vehicle stopped.

Deputies searched her vehicle and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen clothing. Troopers seized the vehicle.