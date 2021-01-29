Lincoln County man accused of kidnapping woman from her home

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincoln County man is facing multiple charges after the sheriff’s office said he kidnapped a woman from her home on Wednesday.

The kidnapping occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at a home along Cowan’s Ford Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the residence after the woman’s mother reported her daughter had been taken.

The woman told deputies she was in another part of the home and went downstairs to check on her 24-year-old daughter. That’s when she discovered the door to the bottom floor had been forced open and her daughter was missing.

Deputies were able to identify the possible suspect as Travis Aaron Burrage, 27, of Denver. Deputies began searching for the man’s SUV in the Denver area. The suspect’s vehicle was located on Catawba Burris Road just inside of Catawba County.

The suspect came out of the house followed by the kidnapped woman. Burrage was taken into custody without incident. The woman had a large bandage on her head where she had been injured when the suspect kicked in the door of her home, the sheriff’s office said.

EMS was dispatched to the scene to treat the injured woman. Detectives secured a search warrant for the home on Catawba Burris Road where they recovered a firearm used in the incident.

Burrage has been charged with felony kidnapping, felonious restraint, breaking and entering to terrorize, misdemeanor assault on a female, and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.