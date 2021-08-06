Lincoln County man charged with rape and kidnapping of a woman

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault around 8:16 p.m. when a 36-year-old woman said the man lured her to his residence since he was not allowed to be home because of an active 50-B restraining order of protection between the two.

The suspect, 41-year-old Franklin Beam IV of Vale, N.C., entered the passenger side of her vehicle when the woman arrived and threatened to kill her unless she pulled into the driveway and entered his residence.

The woman complied and the two entered the home. That’s when Beam told her to remove her clothing and had sex with her without permission.

Beam did not let her leave the residence until hours later.

The investigation found she had injuries that lined up with the description of the assault and warrants were obtained for Beam and his home.

Beam was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and violation of a restraining order. He is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.