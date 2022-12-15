NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Packages are being delivered just in time for the holiday season, and porch pirates are stealing them.

In North Topsail Beach, residents are having their mail stolen after it’s delivered. The North Topsail Beach Police Department is asking for help from the public and if they have any footage of the thieves. The department reminded residents to have working cameras outside their homes to deter theft.

“If you have a camera, this activated when you push it like a ring doorbell if you can, if is optional to do 24-hour monitoring, turn that on that would be handy,” said William Younginer, chief of North Topsail Beach Police.

The department also suggests requiring a signature for packages.