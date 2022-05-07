ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies found drugs and 99 firearms in a home on Thursday while officials were executing a search warrant in Robeson County, according to authorities.

The investigation — which included agencies such as opioid overdose investigators, drug investigators and a SWAT team — was conducted at a home located at 8472 Hwy 72 E. in Lumberton.

Authorities found an unspecified amount of cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone strips, methadone, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, money and 99 firearms, according to an announcement.

As a result, Derek C. Madden, 32, has been charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Scheduled II control substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Scheduled III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, nine counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance.

He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.1 million bond.