LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have identified a man wanted for a Black Friday shooting at Walmart.

26-year-old Jarod Denzel Lowery, of Lumberton, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

The victim, a 25-year-old, has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police were called at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the Walmart. Officers arrived as the building was being evacuated.

Police didn’t find a shooter or any victims in the store, but surveillance video shows a shooter leaving the store as it’s being evacuated, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police said the two individuals involved knew each other and said it appears to be an isolated incident. Police are not aware of any other customers or employees who were injured.

Anyone with information about Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call 910-671-3845.