BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A cross-state manhunt for an accused serial bank robber ended Thursday afternoon after he was captured in Black Mountian, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A Concord man considered armed and dangerous was caught about 30 miles from the bank he’s accused of robbing Wednesday night.

Kelvin Wayne Simmons was labeled the ‘Lunch Box Bank Bandit’ because police say he robbed banks in Belmont, Statesville, Salisbury, and Hendersonville… with a lunch box.

Kelvin Simmons (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

The ‘Despicable Me Minions’ lunch box covered his hand as he claimed he was hiding a gun and threatening the tellers, according to police reports.

The U.S. Marshalls Service put a BOLO on Simmons’ car and said Black Mountain Police spotted it Thursday afternoon and tried to pull him over.

Police say he got away, and officers chased him back into Asheville, where he was arrested after trying to carjack someone.

Belmont Police are relieved for all five N.C. agencies that Simmons in custody.

“He was very jittery and jumpy; it was during the daytime in a busy area,” said Lt. Tony Cape with Belmont Police. “The fact that it was so brazen, I would imagine, is what put most people on edge. But it’s over with now.”