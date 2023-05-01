DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies in Dare County conducted a traffic stop that lead to an arrest.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on April 26th, for speeding on NC Hwy 64 near the VA Dare Bridge Rest Area. Probable cause to search the vehicle was determined during the stop.

Officers found Fentanyl, Percocet, Valium, and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle. Lindsey Danielle McLawhorn, a 27 year old female from Macclesfield, was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule 2 and 4 Controlled Substances, and Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

McLawhorn was given a $15,000 secured bond.