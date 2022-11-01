GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A machete-wielding suspect on a bicycle attacked three men in Gastonia, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Decarlos Freshley. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/seriously injure and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, police said.

UPDATE to Machete Assault Investigation: 36yo Decarlos Freshley, charged with 1 count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/seriously injure & 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure. He is being held on no bond. pic.twitter.com/s8lx7MO4jy — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) November 1, 2022

Gastonia Police responded to reports of a stabbing incident around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, near 400 Redding Street.

Three men were found suffering from various injuries and were transported to an area medical center. They told Gastonia officers they were doing work outside in the area when a suspect rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them.

The victims and the suspect were not known to each other, and the suspect fled the scene. A description was given to officers and the suspect was arrested about two hours later. He had a machete on him, records showed.

Freshley is being held without bond at this time.