Major drug suppliers from Craven County facing charges, held on multi-million dollar bonds

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspects they say are drug suppliers from both Havelock and Harlowe.

On February 1, deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Fontana Boulevard in Havelock, which resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs. Because of the drug seizure, further investigation was conducted, and deputies executed a search warrant on a residence located on Miller Boulevard in Havelock.

As a result of the search warrant, deputies located more than one pound of methamphetamine, 13 pounds of cocaine, seven grams of heroin, two ounces of marijuana, $3,000 and two guns.

Kayakenee Oliver, 28, of Harlowe is charged with three felony counts of trafficking heroin, three felony counts trafficking methamphetamine, three felony counts trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, felony conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule a controlled substance. She is being held on a $2 million bond.

Kimberly Smith, 37, of Harlowe, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking heroin, three felony counts trafficking methamphetamine, three felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, felony conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI-controlled substance.

Smith was on active probation at the time of her arrest and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Xzavier Morris, of Harlowe, is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle dwelling for sell of controlled substance, two felony counts conspiracy to traffic heroin, two felony counts conspiracy to traffic cocaine, two felony counts conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, two felony counts conspiracy sell and deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and felony possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Morris was on post-release from prison at the time of his arrest and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Generic Turner, of Harlowe, is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of heroin.

Turner is being held on a $1 million bond.