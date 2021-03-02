Man, 19, arrested in connection with Goldsboro shooting that left man seriously injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in serious condition and Goldsboro police said.

Officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1200-block of E. Mulberry Street around 1:51 p.m. on Sunday. Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot, police said.

The victim, identified by police as Shameek Johnson, was taken to Wayne UNC Health in critical condition. He was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Johnson is currently listed in serious condition at Vidant, according to authorities.

Police said Tywan Z. Jones, 19, of Goldsboro was developed as a suspect following an investigation.

Jones was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of N. Madison Avenue and E. Holly Street.

Police said Jones was charged with attempted first degree murder and remains behind bars at the Wayne County Detention Center on a $700,000 secured bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.