MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A man and a 4-month-old baby boy are dead following a shooting in North Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to a home in Monroe just after 10 p.m. Sunday. WSOC-TV reports that police found 25-year-old Darion McClendon and 4-month-old Da’mari McClendon dead at the scene. Family confirmed they are father and son.

Bullet holes could still be seen inside a house and some of the cars parked in front Monday morning.

Investigators are still working to learn what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Officers said a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were also inside the home when the shooting started.

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence. We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice,” Gilliard said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.