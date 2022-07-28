ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man who they said cut off part of another man’s ear early Wednesday morning in Asheville.

Asheville Police said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Eric Griffin, used a knife to assault another man at a home on Swannanoa Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for a severe cut to his right ear, police said.

Investigators who were processing the scene were able to recover part of the victim’s ear, which was taken to the hospital.

Griffin was also treated at the hospital for injuries before he was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and a drug charge, according to Asheville Police.

Griffin is being held on $1,500 bond.