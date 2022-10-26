ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang were swerving along Highway 187 South.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop a found a firearm wrapped inside a hoodie and 29 grams of crystal meth.
Sherman was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center according to deputies.