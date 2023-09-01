OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman this month in the Upstate.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the hospital to meet with a woman Wednesday morning.

The woman told deputies that she had been assaulted and held against her will by Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr., 37, of Walhalla, for three days on Rocky Knoll Road between August 18 and August 21.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was able to arrange for a ride and leave the house.

After staying at a different location for about a week, she sought medical attention due to the pain and was taken to the hospital.

According to arrest warrants, the victim suffered a fractured sternum due to the assault, was stripped of her clothes, and choked numerous times by Lockridge, Jr.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Lockridge Jr. for kidnapping and domestic violence – high and aggravated.

He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.