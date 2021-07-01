Man accused of killing 19-year-old High Point University student has first appearance in court to face charges

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend and taking her body to Tennessee to dispose of it made his first appearance in court in High Point on Wednesday to face charges.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse after allegedly killing 19-year-old High Point University student Gianna Rose Delgado on June 21, according to High Point police.

He was extradited to the Triad from Tennessee on Tuesday, according to Guilford County jail officials.

In court Wednesday, Cadogan appeared via a video monitor and did not say anything.

He was appointed a capital public defender. He will remain in jail with no bond allowed and his next court appearance is set for Aug. 20.

Gianna’s father, Ricardo Delgado, was in the courtroom and later shared his relief that Cadogan will remain in jail.

“It being a capital case is reassuring, knowing he won’t ever have a bond, that’s something I was praying for, a lot of people were praying for and prayers were answered today,” he said. “A lot of emotion of course, but being strong, I have to be strong, I have to trust the justice system will do the right thing.”

He promised to be in the courtroom for every appearance, vowing to get justice for his daughter.

“It’s hard when you have your little girl stripped away from you the way that it was stripped away from us, because she wasn’t only my daughter she was everyone’s daughter as well, and it hurts,” he said.

Police were called to 3942-2E Pallas Way at 12:41 p.m. on June 21 to check on Delgado after getting information that she was assaulted.

Following an investigation, Cadogan was identified as the suspect.

According to the Carter County, Tennessee, court documents, Cadogan contacted a friend in Tennessee, admitting he strangled Delgado to death during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car. The friend went to the Kingsport Police Department to report a homicide.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, while the friend was at the police department, a Kingsport police lieutenant listened in.

“[I’m] indebted to her, she did what Gia would do which was the right thing,” Ricardo Delgado said of the caller. “I’m not mad at you, I don’t know who you are but I want to let you know everyone thanks you for what you’ve done, it was very brave and thank you, I hope I get to meet you.”

During the call, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at the Fish Springs Marina in Carter County to put Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake.

A Carter County sheriff’s deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado’s car, near the marina.

Delgado’s body was found inside the car.