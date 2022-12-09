JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday.

Kimrey’s murder trial has been delayed several times. He is charged with first-degree murder. District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo that Kimrey is scheduled to appear; he didn’t specify whether the appearance is for his trial.

Woods was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2017, by Kimrey. On Dec. 2, 2017, after an exhaustive search, her body was found stuffed in a couch cushion in Shelter Creek in Pender County.