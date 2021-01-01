Man accused of leading Randolph County deputies on chase while impaired, repeatedly trying to spit on deputies

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase while driving impaired and spitting on investigators, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies were told to be on the lookout for an intoxicated person driving a black passenger car in the Ramseur area.

When deputies found a similar vehicle on N.C. 64 in Rameur, they tried to perform a traffic stop but the driver kept going.

Deputies chased the car with the help of Ramseur police. The chase continued onto Brady Street, Coleridge Road, Main Street and Brooklyn Ave.

Deputies used a pursuit intervention tactic that brought the chase to an end on Roundleaf Road.

Investigators took the driver, Felix Rodriguez Garcia, 48, into custody. Garcia repeatedly tried to spit on deputies, the sheriff’s office says.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, resisting a public officer, driving left of center and driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Troopers also charged him with driving while impaired.

Garcia received a $30,000 secured bond.