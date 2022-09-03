CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver back in February will not face the death penalty, authorities confirmed with QCN.

Today in court, prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty against Mr. Thavychith. Meghan McDonald

Darian Thavychith, 21, of Charlotte, has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the death of 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

On March 29, Thavychith’s case went before the Grand Jury, which indicted him. The indictment transfers the case to Superior Court and negates the need for any further hearings in District Court.

Rivera was gunned down while on duty in a road rage incident on West Trade Street in uptown Charlotte on February 11, 2022, CMPD said.

Detectives were able to identify Thavychith as the suspect following a multi-state manhunt involving multiple agencies. Thavychith was on the run for more than two weeks after he was finally caught in Shawnee, Kansas.

Thavychith was extradited from Kansas to Charlotte back in March.

Rivera, a father, had been working for CATS for a year.

“He was coming into his own and he was doing his job driving a freaking bus,” Ethan’s mother Sylvia told QCN. “(Thavychith) didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind.”

CMPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.