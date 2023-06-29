ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after officers say he stabbed a dog at a local park Monday afternoon.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a City of Asheville park on Murdock Avenue around 3:21 p.m. to investigate a report of a dog being stabbed.

Upon arrival, the dog owner told officers that while playing pickleball, a man approached her dog, grabbed it by the throat and started slashing it with a knife unprovoked.

The dog succumbed to the injuries.

With several community members’ assistance, officers quickly located and arrested James Wesley Henry.

Henry was charged with felony cruelty to animals.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.