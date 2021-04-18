Man arrested after 111 mph chase, crash and armed standoff near earlier deadly wreck in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with DWI after a high-speed chase, crash, and armed standoff near an earlier deadly crash scene near Sanford Saturday night, officials said.

One person died and two others were airlifted after an unrelated wreck earlier Saturday night along U.S. 421 at Broadway Road/N.C. 42.

After the scene cleared, the driver of a white Toyota Avalon was spotted traveling 111 mph on U.S. 421, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

After a chase, the suspect took the N.C. 42 exit, but was going too fast. He lost control of the Toyota and went down an embankment with the car becoming stuck in mud, troopers said.

The man then ran from the car into nearby woods.

The man told authorities he had a gun and threatened officers, officials said. The man also said he would kill himself, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper J.E. Caudill said.

A helicopter was sent to the area by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

After about an hour, the man surrendered to authorities and a gun was recovered. No one was hurt.

Jeffrey Wayne Kinley, 31, of Sophia, was charged with DWI, felony flee to elude and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kinley is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.