Man arrested after another driver’s window shot out during Fayetteville road-rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested a month after he shot out another driver’s back window during a road-rage incident in Fayetteville, police say.

Darrell Sturdivant. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Darrell Sturdivant, 29, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He was given a $375,000 secured bond, police said.

The shooting happened around the intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Ames Street on the morning of March 11. Police said the victim honked at Sturdivant as his light turned green and the suspect vehicle, a burgundy SUV, ran the red light.

The victim then pulled up next to Sturdivant and looked over to see him pointing a handgun. The victim sped away as the rear window of his truck was shot out, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.